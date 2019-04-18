PlayStation Classic now as low as $19.99 in Canada

A fire sale of the PlayStation Classic is happening at Best Buy Canada and The Source this weekend.
The gaming console launched in Canada on December 3rd and has seen it’s price drop ever since. Originally priced at $129, then dropped to $79.99 and $49.99 CAD. Now, the PlayStation Classic can now be yours for a steal of a deal of $29.99 until April 21st at Best Buy Canada.
The Source’s deal is even better, and nets you the console for $19.99, but it’s sold out online so you’ll have to check your local stores to get your hands on one. The only rule is that it’s only one unit per customer.
The PlayStation Classic comes pre-installed with the following 20 original PlayStation games:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
You can check out the first deal at Best Buy Canada and the second at The Source.
