SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 195: What does the 600Mhz spectrum auction mean?

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff reporter Shruti Shekar talks to Gregory Taylor, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary, about the recent 600 MHz spectrum auction.
When the auction first started last month on March 12th, Shruti spoke with The Globe and Mail telecom reporter Christine Dobby about what Spectrum is and how companies go about acquiring it. Now that the auction is over and has resulted in $3.47 billion CAD, the conversation has shifted.
Shruti and Gregory talk about what companies were awarded spectrum and why one of Canada’s biggest telecom providers opted out of purchasing 600MHz altogether. They also dig into whether or not the 600 MHz spectrum will truly benefit rural areas the way it has been touted to.
Tune in to hear their thoughts.
Total runtime: 36:30
