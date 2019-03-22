SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 192: What is spectrum and how is it used?

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff writer Shruti Shekar and Globe and Mail telecom report Christine Dobby ask the question, “what is spectrum and why is it important?”
Last week, Canada began auctioning off the 600MHz spectrum to twelve different players. This spectrum is low-frequency and capable of passing through buildings as well as travelling long distances.
Shruti and Christine discuss how this will allow Canadian carriers to serve rural and urban areas of the country better, especially as 5G becomes available in Canada.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 29:29
