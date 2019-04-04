Apple rumoured to still be working on an iPhone SE 2

New rumours indicate Apple could be working on an upgrade to one of its most beloved smartphones, the iPhone SE.
This new, upgraded version of the phone, possibly called the iPhone SE 2, would adopt a similar tiny display size, coming in at just 5.42-inches, according to a new report from DigiTimes.
To be clear, this screen size would be larger than the 4-inch screen featured in the iPhone SE, but still smaller than the current 5.8-inch iPhone XS.
The report goes on to say that all three of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature OLED displays. Additionally, the rumour indicates that the other two larger devices include screens that come in at 6.06-inches and 6.67-inches, while Apple’s 2019 iPhone XS comes in at 5.8-inches and the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch display.
Though those who are fond of smaller phones are likely pleased to hear that the iPhone SE could be getting a successor, it’s possible that even at 5.42-inches, the smartphone’s display could be too large for some users.
Details beyond the rumoured iPhone SE 2’s display size remain scarce as it stands right now. For example, it’s unclear if the smartphone will feature a display notch and Apple’s Face ID technology.
The original iPhone SE was basically an iPhone 5/iPhone 5S with an upgraded A9 processor, the same chip featured in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S plus. At the time, the SE benchmarked exceptionally well given its small display size and the lack of a retina resolution.
We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s plans for the iPhone SE at the tech giant’s annual September hardware event.
Source: DigiTimes
