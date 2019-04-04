News
Bell to bring new broadband wireless internet to Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County

The service is currently available in the Buckhorn, Kirkfield, Lindsay and Little Britain communities

Apr 4, 2019

11:45 AM EDT

Bell has announced that it’s bringing its Wireless Home Internet broadband service to Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County.

Operating in the 3500 MHz spectrum band on Bell’s advanced LTE wireless network, the service offers affordable high-speed internet connectivity to residents and cottagers in smaller, rural areas.

With this expansion, the following communities will receive Wireless Home Internet:

  • Bobcaygeon
  • Bridgenorth
  • Burleigh Falls
  • Fenelon Falls
  • Havelock
  • Kinmount
  • Lakefield
  • Nephton
  • Omemee

The service is currently available in the Buckhorn, Kirkfield, Lindsay and Little Britain communities.

“As Canada’s leader in broadband communications innovation, we are pleased to extend high-speed Internet to residents and cottagers alike in Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County,” said Rizwan Jamal, president of Bell residential and small business, in a press statement.

To install Wireless Home Internet, a Bell technician will place a small antenna outside of the customer’s home that connects to the Bell LTE network. As part of this installation, customers will be also be given the advanced Bell Home Hub modem, which can provide fast Wi-Fi throughout the home.

Source: Bell

