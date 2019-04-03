Get up to 80 percent off some Xbox One titles with several Microsoft sales

News
Apr 3, 2019

Xbox One owners now have access to a new round of discounts on games available through April 8th, 2019.

The new deals are part of Microsoft’s ‘Deals with Gold’ and ‘Spotlight Sale.’ Gamers can get discounts up to 80 percent off on some titles. However, the deals are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.

There are also several deals that are part of the ‘ID@Xbox Horror Sale.’

Below are some of our picks for best deals:

Deals with Gold

Spotlight Sale

ID@Xbox Horror Sale

You can check out the full list of deals here.

