Get up to 80 percent off some Xbox One titles with several Microsoft sales

Xbox One owners now have access to a new round of discounts on games available through April 8th, 2019.
The new deals are part of Microsoft’s ‘Deals with Gold’ and ‘Spotlight Sale.’ Gamers can get discounts up to 80 percent off on some titles. However, the deals are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.
There are also several deals that are part of the ‘ID@Xbox Horror Sale.’
Below are some of our picks for best deals:
Deals with Gold
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – 75 percent off
- The Escapists – 75 percent off
- Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition – 50 percent off
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – 50 percent off
Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition – 75 percent off
- RIOT: Civil Unrest – 30 percent off
- Dead Alliance – 75 percent off
- Outlast Whistleblower – 80 percent off
ID@Xbox Horror Sale
- Outlast – 80 percent off
- Oxenfree – 75 percent off
- LIMBO – 70 percent off
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – 50 percent off
- Amnesia: Collection – 40 percent off
You can check out the full list of deals here.
