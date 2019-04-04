News
PDP announces Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Apr 4, 2019

7:12 AM EDT

Performance Design Products, better known as PDP, has created a Nintendo Switch controller with integrated in-game chat and game audio.

The new gamepad is called the ‘Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller’ and is launching in the of summer 2019.

Users are able to directly connect their headset through the controller’s 3.5mm audio jack. The gamepad also features onboard audio controls, as well as additional programmable buttons and either red camo or purple camo faceplates. PDP used the help of voice chat company Vivox when creating the gamepad.

Each controller includes a 10-foot USB cable and low-friction metal analogue sticks.

Those interested can pre-order the controller starting in May. The Faceoff Deluxe+ costs $24.99 USD ($33.32 CAD) and will ship to Canada for an additional shipping cost.

The controller would definitely help with playing multiplayer games like Fornite that require communication games like Fortnite with your friends. Oddly enough the standard Nintendo Switch Joy-cons and the Pro Controller don’t support this functionality.

Source: PDP

