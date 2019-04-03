Microsoft Canada sale brings discounts on Surface products, laptops and accessories

Microsoft Canada is having a sale that offers deep discounts on various computers, laptops, and accessories from Acer, Dell, Samsung, and Microsoft.
- Surface Pro 6 for $1,049.00 (reg. $1,179.00)
- Surface Book 2 for $1,599.00 (Save up to $250)
- Surface Laptop (1st Gen) starting from $1,299.00 (Save up to $1,000)Microsoft
- Surface Pro 6 Essentials Bundle for $1,378.99 (Save up to $358.00)
- Surface Laptop 2 with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $1049.00 (reg. $1299.00)
- MSI GS65 Stealth 15.6″ Gaming Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1549.00 (reg. $2329.00)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13.3″ QHD+ Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1499.00 (reg. $1999.00)
- Dell Inspiron 13 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $779.00 (reg. $1199.00)
- Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $779.00 (reg. $1079.00)
- Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $849.00 (reg. $999.00)
- Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One Desktop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $1149.00 (reg. $1549.00)
- Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $949.00 (reg. $1299.00)
- Dell XPS 13 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for $1049.00 (reg $1749.00)
- Dell XPS 13 QHD+ Touch Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1299.00 (reg $2149.00)
- Dell XPS 13 4K Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1799.00 (reg. $2299.00)
- Acer Predator 15 Gaming Laptop with 6th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1249.00 (reg. $2299.00)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Silver Processor for $379.00 (reg. $529.00)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 720S 15.6″ 4K Touch Laptop with 7th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1429.00 (reg. $2099.00)
- Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $1299.00 (reg. $1899.00)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch for $344.99 (save $75)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – Fallout 76 Bundle for $469.00 (Save $130)
Source: Microsoft Canada
