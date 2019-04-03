News
Google launches YouTube Music and YouTube Premium student plans in Canada

Apr 3, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

While YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have been available in Canada for a number of months, both subscriptions lacked a student pricing tier until now.

Google has announced that student plans for YouTube Music Premium are now available for $4.99, with the standard cost coming to $9.99. on a student plan, only the first month of YouTube Music Premium is free, but with the standard YouTube Music subscription, six months are free.

Regarding YouTube Premium, the price is $4.99 per month for a student plan, with the first month free. The standard cost for YouTube premium is $11.99 per month, along with six months free. It’s important to note that YouTube Premium also includes YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music access.

If you’re like me and are still a student at heart despite not having attended an educational institution for better part of a decade, unfortunately, you won’t be able to sign up for these plans. Both platforms utilize SheerID, which require potential subscribers to digitally submit either a student card of documents that verify your enrolment.

YouTube Premium removes ads from the subscription platform and allows for background and offline viewing. Further, the service gives access to specific YouTube Originals like Cobra Kai and Origin, though recent rumours indicate Google will soon stop producing original content for the streaming service, according to Bloomberg.

YouTube Music, on the other hand, is YouTube’s version of Spotify, only with a worse app and video content. You can learn more about the Youtube branded services here, and see how they stack up against other music streaming platforms here. 

