News
PREVIOUS|

Next Canadian emergency public Alert Ready test is happening May 8th

Apr 3, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

0 comments

CRTC emergency alert

On May 8th, 2019 Canadians will receive a text alert on their mobile device from the Alert Ready Emergency Alert System.

All wireless carriers are mandated to provide this service and the tests are in place to help Canadians become more familiar with mobile public alert messages, which notify you of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and Amber Alerts. Carriers are legally required to support the transmission of these alerts through their networks since April 6th, 2018.

On May 8th, every compatible mobile device connected to an LTE network will receive a notification from the “wireless public alerting” (WPA) system. By the end of this month, all wireless devices for sale in Canada must be WPA-compatible. Canadians using television or radio will also be alerted.

The Alert Ready system been used on several occassions over the past year, mainly for testing but also for a tornado warning in Ottawa, and various amber alerts.

Related Articles

News

Aug 3, 2018

6:39 PM EDT

Alert Ready system failed to alert some Ottawa devices about a tornado warning

News

Nov 19, 2018

12:09 PM EDT

General wireless public alert testing to resume on November 28th, 2018

News

Jan 3, 2019

1:01 PM EDT

Canadian emergency management officials petition CRTC to mandate wireless emergency alerts tests

Comments