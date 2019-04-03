Next Canadian emergency public Alert Ready test is happening May 8th

On May 8th, 2019 Canadians will receive a text alert on their mobile device from the Alert Ready Emergency Alert System.
All wireless carriers are mandated to provide this service and the tests are in place to help Canadians become more familiar with mobile public alert messages, which notify you of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and Amber Alerts. Carriers are legally required to support the transmission of these alerts through their networks since April 6th, 2018.
On May 8, the national Alert Ready service will be sending a test of the emergency alert system. Alerts notify compatible devices of possible life-threatening or emergency situations that may impact you. No action is required. Visit https://t.co/wX9b4s1jPd for details.
— Bell (@Bell) April 3, 2019
On May 8th, every compatible mobile device connected to an LTE network will receive a notification from the “wireless public alerting” (WPA) system. By the end of this month, all wireless devices for sale in Canada must be WPA-compatible. Canadians using television or radio will also be alerted.
The Alert Ready system been used on several occassions over the past year, mainly for testing but also for a tornado warning in Ottawa, and various amber alerts.
