Twitter is rolling out ‘Lights Out’ that uses a black background for dark mode

Mar 28, 2019

3:55 PM EDT

Twitter

Twitter is rolling out an even darker ‘Night Mode.’

The company has tweeted out an announcement about a new dark mode functionality that brings an actual black background that Twitter calls ‘Lights Out.’

Night Mode with an actual black background will help users save battery power since OLED screens need to light up pixels that aren’t truly black. This means that phones will only need to light up the pixels for writing, pictures and icons in the app.

The update is rolling out now, but it’s unclear if it’s release across both iOS and on Android. We’ve reached out to Twitter for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

Keep checking your app to see if you now have the update on your device. It’s worth noting that you may need to restart your Twitter app as noted in the social media platform’s announcement tweet.

