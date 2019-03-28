Rogers raising internet rates for some customers by $3 per month

Rogers is raising the cost of some of its members’ internet plans by $3 plus tax per pay period on April 1st.
The notice Rogers sent out to customers cites Canadians using “more data on more devices to stream, work, and stay connected,” as the reasoning for the price increase.
The change will happen on April 1st, 2019 if that’s your bill date. If it’s not, Rogers will apply the increase to your first bill after April 1st.
The notice that a Rogers customer posted on DSL Reports.ca states: “if you have a discount off your monthly rate, this discount will apply to the new rate until your promotional period ends. If you have a guaranteed monthly rate, this rate will stay the same until your promotional period ends. If your internet package is included as part of your condo maintenance fees, this rate change does not apply.”
Rogers has specified that this excludes Connected For Sucess, Ignite TV bundles, Starter TV, bulk and current in market packages.
In the comments section of the DSL Reports notice, one Rogers customer is claiming that their cable price is going up by $3 as well.
At the end of Roger’s fourth quarter in 2018, the company made $2.1 billion in revenue from its internet sales alone. That’s was a seven percent increase over the previous year’s $1.9 billion in revenue.
At the end of the same quarter, the Canadian telecom giant had 2.4 million internet subscribers and 1.4 million TV users, according to its Q4 2018 earnings report.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for more clarifications regarding the price increases.
Source: DSL Reports, Rogers earnings report
Comments