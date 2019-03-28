News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s Samsung’s Galaxy Fold folding display being folded

It's time to get folding

Mar 28, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

0 comments

In this mesmerizing YouTube video, Samsung shows off the Galaxy Fold’s bendable display.

More importantly, it gives us a closer look at the stress testing Samsung says it is putting every Galaxy Fold through. The video is also our best look at the ultra-expensive smartphone’s foldable display yet.

The handset’s two displays turn on quickly and there doesn’t seem to be a significant display gap when the smartphone is closed. The crease that appeared in an early leaked video seems to be gone as well.

That said, this is a polished Samsung marketing video. It’s possible the South Korean tech giant could have digitally edited the display flaw out of the video.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Fold will be capable of lasting “200,000 folds and unfolds,” which the company says comes to roughly five years of use if you were to fold the phone approximately 100 times a day.

Pre-registration for the Galaxy Fold launched earlier this week. It’s unclear how much the foldable device will cost in Canada, but with the U.S. price tag coming in at $1,980 USD, it’s likely that the Galaxy Fold will cost approximately $2,655 CAD.

Related Articles

News

Mar 26, 2019

9:01 AM EDT

Canadians can now pre-register to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Fold

News

Mar 26, 2019

3:19 PM EDT

Samsung announces two new soundbars, one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

News

Mar 27, 2019

12:13 PM EDT

Samsung expected to sell 60 million S10 devices in 2019: report

News

Mar 11, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Fold ‘day in the life’ video surfaces online

Comments