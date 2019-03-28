Here’s Samsung’s Galaxy Fold folding display being folded

In this mesmerizing YouTube video, Samsung shows off the Galaxy Fold’s bendable display.
More importantly, it gives us a closer look at the stress testing Samsung says it is putting every Galaxy Fold through. The video is also our best look at the ultra-expensive smartphone’s foldable display yet.
The handset’s two displays turn on quickly and there doesn’t seem to be a significant display gap when the smartphone is closed. The crease that appeared in an early leaked video seems to be gone as well.
That said, this is a polished Samsung marketing video. It’s possible the South Korean tech giant could have digitally edited the display flaw out of the video.
Samsung claims that the Galaxy Fold will be capable of lasting “200,000 folds and unfolds,” which the company says comes to roughly five years of use if you were to fold the phone approximately 100 times a day.
Pre-registration for the Galaxy Fold launched earlier this week. It’s unclear how much the foldable device will cost in Canada, but with the U.S. price tag coming in at $1,980 USD, it’s likely that the Galaxy Fold will cost approximately $2,655 CAD.
Comments