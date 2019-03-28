News
Google rolls out customizable swipe actions to Gmail on iOS

Mar 28, 2019

6:23 PM EDT

0 comments

Gmail app on iOS

Google has updated its Gmail app on iOS to allow users to customize what happens when they swipe right.

Now, users can set their right swipe action to ‘Delete,’ ‘Mark as Read/Unread,’ ‘Move to,’ ‘Snooze’ or ‘None.’  These customizable swipe actions first came to the Android version of Gmail last June.

Gmail iOS swipe

Additionally, notifications can now be snoozed using 3D Touch or a long press.

It’s important to note that the feature is starting to roll out now so it may take as much as 15 days to reach all users.

Gmail can be downloaded on iOS for free here.

Source: G Suite Via: Engadget

