Samsung has created a flower vase that doubles as a fire extinguisher

In 2016, Samsung launched a smartphone that caused fires. In 2019, the South Korean tech giant is working on a product that can actually put out fires. Go figure.
Developed by Samsung subsidiary Cheil Worldwide, the Firevase is a flower vase that people can throw at fires to extinguish them.
Once the vase is smashed, it will release its stored potassium carbonate that can suppress oxygen and put out the fire.
While it seems like an outlandish product at first, there is actually a pretty good reason for its existence.
Cheil says it originally produced 100,000 Firevases in South Korea as a part of a national fire safety awareness campaign, noting that 10,000 residential fires happen in the country every month. However, while the government has required all homes to have a fire extinguisher since 2017, only 42 percent of homes in the country have actually done so.
Ultimately, the Firevase helped increase the amount of homes carrying a fire extinguisher by eight percent, leading Cheil Worldwide to produce an additional 200,000 vases.
Given that this was a campaign targeting South Korea, it’s unlikely that the Firevase will ever be released overseas. Still, it’s a concept that might seem ridiculous at first glance but actually serves an important purpose.
Via: The Verge
Comments