Twitch Prime members can get Nintendo Switch Online for free

Twitch Prime users can now get Nintendo Switch Online for free for a year. You can even claim this if you’re an existing subscriber to Switch Online.
Prime members can claim a three-month membership for Switch Online, and then after 60 days, they can go back to receive another nine months. For those who already have a Nintendo Switch Online service, the free months will get added to the to your existing subscription.
To get this, Twitch Prime members will need to claim the three months before September 24th and then the remaining nine by January 22nd, 2020.
Twitch Prime comes free with your Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period.
For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Twitch Amazon Prime
