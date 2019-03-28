News
Apple’s first iOS 12.3 public beta is now available

New TV App is included, and watchOS 5.2.1 developer beta 1 has also dropped

Mar 28, 2019

5:11 PM EDT

Hot on the heels of the release of the first iOS 12.3 developer beta, the public beta version of the operating system is now available.

In terms of new features, the iOS 12.3 public beta brings Apple’s revamped TV app to the platform.

Along with the release of iOS 12.3, Apple has also dropped watchOS 5.2.1 and its upgraded TV App across on the 4th-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

The new TV app places more of an emphasis on curation, features a revamped user interface and more importantly, includes third-party service integration. In Canada, integrated streaming video services featured in the TV App include platforms like CBC Gem, Global Go, FX Go Canada, Hayu, DAZN and Crave.

Apple also recently released the TV app on the third-generation Apple TV along with a version 7.3 software update.

To download the latest iOS 12.3 public beta by navigating to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally ‘Software Update.’ You also first need to enroll your device in Apple’s public iOS beta program.

