eBay’s Spring Frenzy tech deals can net you 55 percent off of a MacBook Air

If you're looking to save some money on older Apple products, this sale is for you

Mar 28, 2019

4:15 PM EDT

eBay.ca is holding a ‘Spring Frenzy’ sales event that features some solid deals on all kinds of tech products.

Notably, all of the products involved in the sale come with free shipping too.

Source: eBay Canada

