eBay.ca is holding a ‘Spring Frenzy’ sales event that features some solid deals on all kinds of tech products.
Notably, all of the products involved in the sale come with free shipping too.
- Apple MacBook Air (2015) – $599.99
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 All-in-One Printer – $62.99
- Wear24 Android Smartwatch – $49.99
- Apple Watch Series 3 – $269.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – $1,159.99
- 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioners by Senville – $431.99
- Dyson V10B Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $424.99
- Samsung Chromebook XE303C12 11.6 LED Notebook – $79.99
- Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked – $629.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet / Notebook 12.3″ 16GB IntelCore i7 512GB – $1,899.99
- 2018 Apple iPad 6th Generation 32 /128GB Wi-Fi – $374.99
- Dell P2214H 22″ Widescreen LED Monitor – Full HD (1080p) – $104.99
- GoPro Hero 7 Black Hypersmooth – $469.99
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm/ 42mm Smartwatch with GPS + Cellular – $269.99
Source: eBay Canada
Comments