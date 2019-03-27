OnePlus 7 to launch in May, feature ‘faster’ pop-up selfie camera: report

OnePlus will launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7, in May, according to teen tech leaker sensation Ishan Agarwal.
Agarwal shared the news via a recent tweet (seen below).
Well, this is not a leak but according to what I have been told, OnePlus 7 will indeed have a faster Pop-Up Selfie Camera system and will launch in May this year (as expected). New colour options expected and slight possibility of new Bullets Wireless. #OnePlus7 pic.twitter.com/hvh5p28981
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 27, 2019
He added that OnePlus will offer the OP7 in several new colours, and that the phone will feature a “faster Pop-Up Selfie Camera system.” In a subsequent tweet, Agarwal clarified that the system will be faster in comparison to the pop-up selfie cameras that companies like Vivo and Oppo have shipped with their past phones.
Lastly, Agarwal mentions that OnePlus could release a new pair of Bullets Wireless. OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless alongside the OnePlus 6.
Given that the last two mainline OnePlus smartphones launched in May and June, respectively, I think it’s safe bet we’ll see the OnePlus 7 launch in May, as well.
As for new colour options, I’m not sure we’ll see more than the “black and black”options OnePlus has offered with past launches. Certainly, we’ll see OnePlus offer the OnePlus 7 in a variety of interesting colours, but I have a feeling the company will do what it has always done, which is new colour options as part of a limited run.
We also know, from an interview OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did with CNET, that the OnePlus 7 won’t feature wireless charging.
