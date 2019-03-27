News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 7 to launch in May, feature ‘faster’ pop-up selfie camera: report

Mar 27, 2019

2:11 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

OnePlus will launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7, in May, according to teen tech leaker sensation Ishan Agarwal.

Agarwal shared the news via a recent tweet (seen below).

He added that OnePlus will offer the OP7 in several new colours, and that the phone will feature a “faster Pop-Up Selfie Camera system.” In a subsequent tweet, Agarwal clarified that the system will be faster in comparison to the pop-up selfie cameras that companies like Vivo and Oppo have shipped with their past phones.

Lastly, Agarwal mentions that OnePlus could release a new pair of Bullets Wireless. OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless alongside the OnePlus 6.

Given that the last two mainline OnePlus smartphones launched in May and June, respectively, I think it’s safe bet we’ll see the OnePlus 7 launch in May, as well.

As for new colour options, I’m not sure we’ll see more than the “black and black”options OnePlus has offered with past launches. Certainly, we’ll see OnePlus offer the OnePlus 7 in a variety of interesting colours, but I have a feeling the company will do what it has always done, which is new colour options as part of a limited run.

We also know, from an interview OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did with CNET, that the OnePlus 7 won’t feature wireless charging.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 7, Huawei P30 Pro and foldable Motorola phone leaks from last week

News

Mar 3, 2019

2:47 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 render reveals pop-up camera, 6.5-inch ‘all-screen’ display

News

Feb 26, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

OnePlus 7 won’t include wireless charging: OnePlus CEO

Comments