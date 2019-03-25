Fizz Mobile’s network is currently down

Fizz Mobile, the flanker brand of Quebec-based Videotron, is currently experiencing a network outage.
Users started reporting connectivity issues earlier this morning in both Ottawa and Montreal, noting that data, voice and text services were unavailable. The outage started around 7:45am EST.
Fizz says it’s working on resolving the issue and that it “has been identified and a dedicated team is currently working to address it.” On a dedicated ‘Status of our services’ page, the company notes, ‘We’re still on it and working hard to get everything back to normal as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued patience.’
Some users have found a temporary workaround, stating that when the phone is “on airplane mode and back and it seems to return.” However, this fix only lasts a few minutes and then disconnects from the network.
Let us know in the comments if your service has been restored.
Source: Fizz
