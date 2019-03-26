Google makes emails ‘dynamic’ and ‘interactive’ with AMP

Google’s Gmail is set to get more interactive with the release of AMP for email.
AMP — or Accelerated Mobile Pages — is an open-source website publishing technology developed by Google. Typically, AMP pages are found on mobile devices when clicking on results from a Google search. The goal was to make websites that load significantly faster to compete with Facebook’s Instant Articles.
Now, Google is leveraging the AMP technology to create more interactive emails. Users will start seeing these ‘dynamic emails’ in their inboxes on March 26th.
AMP allows emails to stay up-to-date with new information, instead of being static. For example, when you get an email about a comment thread on a collaborative Google Doc project, you’ll see the most recent comments, not just the one that triggered the email in the first place.
Google says it also lets users interact with emails. For example, if you receive a calendar event, you can RSVP from within the email.
Other businesses will support these dynamic emails in the coming weeks, including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest and redBus.
If you don’t use Gmail, you won’t be left behind, either. AMP emails will work in Yahoo, Outlook and Mail.Ru. Email clients that don’t support AMP will simply fall back to static HTML messages.
Also, Google says those who want to send dynamic emails will need to be reviewed by Gmail before they can. This will help ensure the security of the service.
AMP for email will be available to G Suite customers as a beta. Administrators can enable it in settings. For regular users, it’s rolling out to Gmail on the desktop web and will come to Android and iOS soon.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
