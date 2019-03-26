Huawei P30 and P30 Pro Canadian pricing and availability

Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro are now available in Europe, but Canadians will have to wait a little longer before it launches here in Canada.
In Canada, Huawei will launch the P30 and P30 Pro on April 11th.
It’s important to note that in Canada the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will only be available in two colours: ‘Breathing Crystal’ and ‘Black.’ Some carriers will offer the P30 Pro with 128GB of storage, while others will sell the 256GB model.
Here’s the Canadian pricing and availability for both devices.
Bell
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Bell will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
- $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
- No term price is $949.99
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
- $349.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
- No term price is $1,199.99
Rogers
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Rogers will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $499.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $899.99
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $1,99.99
Telus
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Telus will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $100 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $350 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $550 – on 2-year term with Standard
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $125 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $325 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $550 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $750 – on 2-year term with Standard
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $250 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $450 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $650 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $850 – on 2-year term with Standard
Virgin Mobile
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Virgin Mobile will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan
- $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $349.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $549.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $799.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $949.99 – no-term
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
- $349.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $549.99 – on a 2-year Platimum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $749.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $1,049.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $1,199.99 – no term
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $249.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
- $649.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $649.99 – on a 2-year Platimum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $849.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $1,149.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $1,299.99 – no term
Fido
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Fido will receive a free Watch GT with purchase. P30 Lite pre-orders will receive a free Huawei Band 3 Pro.
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $149 – on 2-year term with XXL
- $349 – on 2-year term with XL
- $549 – on 2-year term with Large
- $699 – on 2-year term with Medium
- $819 – on 2-year term with Small
- No Tab price is $1,099
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with XXL
- $149 – on 2-year term with XL
- $349 – on 2-year term with Large
- $499 – on 2-year term with Medium
- $619 – on 2-year term with Small
- No Tab price is $899
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $1,99.99
Koodo
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at Koodo will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $0 – on Tab Large
- $100 – on Tab Medium
- $220 – on Tab Small
- $470 – on retail price
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $150 – on Tab Extra Large
- $350 – Tab Large
- $500 – Tab Medium
- $620 – Tab Small
- $940 – on retail price
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $150 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $350 – on Tab Extra Large
- $550 – Tab Large
- $700 – Tab Medium
- $820 – Tab Small
- $1,190 – on retail price
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $250 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $450 – on Tab Extra Large
- $650 – Tab Large
- $800 – Tab Medium
- $920 – Tab Small
- $1,315 – on retail price
SaskTel
Customers who pre-order the P30 or P30 Pro at SaskTel will receive a free Watch GT with purchase.
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 on a 2-year +$20/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $149.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $349.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
- $899.99 – device only
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $49.99 on a 2-year +$25/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $349.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $549.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
- $1,199.99 – device only
Freedom Mobile
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $0 – on MyTab for a 2-year term
- $99 – on MyTab for a 2-year term plus $10/month
- $90 – on MyTab for a 2-year term plus $15/month
- $450 – outright
Videotron
The P30 series is coming to Videotron, but details are not yet listed.
