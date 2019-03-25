News
Here are all the Canadian publications coming to Apple News+

There are 30 Canadian Magazine and the Toronto Star

Mar 25, 2019

1:45 PM EDT

Apple just announced its new magazine subscription service, Apple News+ 

Not only is Apple launching the service in Canada, it’s including 30 Canadian magazines and the Toronto Star in the platform.

Apple showed off 24 magazines and one newspaper on stage at the event:

  • Our Canada
  • Ottawa Magazine
  • Sélection
  • Canadian Cycling
  • The Walrus
  • Mon Parent
  • Best Health
  • Maclean’s
  • Today’s Parent
  • The Hockey News
  • Toronto Life
  • House and Home
  • Chatelaine
  • Canadian Running
  • Readers Digest
  • Gripped
  • Hello! Canada
  • FASHION Magazine
  • Zoomer
  • Mieux être
  • Triathlon
  • Cottage Life
  • Ricardo
  • L’actualité
  • Véro
  • Home
  • Toronto Star

 

