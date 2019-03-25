Magazines are coming to Apple News, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday at the company’s Show Time event in Cupertino, California.
The new subscription service, dubbed Apple News+, will feature approximately 300 magazines at launch, including 30 Canadian magazines.
Apple News+ is built from the ground up to showcase magazines. Publishers can add so-called “Live Covers” that transform traditional magazine covers into short video clips, and much of the interface is adapted, whether on iPhone or iPad, to highlight the formatting and typography of each individual magazine.
Recent issues are automatically added so that users can read articles even when they don’t access to the internet.
In addition to a variety of magazines, Apple News+ subscriptions include access to the Los Angeles Times and Wall Street Journal in the U.S. and the Toronto Star in Canada.
Apple says it won’t know what users read in Apple News+, nor will it allow advertisers to track users.
In the U.S., Apple News+ is priced at $9.99 USD per month. Family sharing allows an entire family to share a subscription at no extra cost. Canadians will be able to access Apple News+ for $12.99 CAD per month.
Apple News+ is available starting today in Canada and the U.S.
