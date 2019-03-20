News
Rogers improves wireless networks in Ottawa and Guelph, Ontario

Mar 20, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has announced it is improving wireless services in areas across Ottawa and Guelph, Ontario according to two separate press releases.

In Ottawa, Rogers will be bettering services in Bowesville Road, Bearbrook Road in Gloucester, Hwy 417 and Woodroffe Avenue.

In Guelph, Rogers is improving services in the neighbourhood of Clairfields, the Hanlon and Speedvale intersection, Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road.

In both locations, Rogers said that Fido customers in the area will also have access to a “faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience.”

