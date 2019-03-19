Netflix temporarily stops offering free trials in Canada

Netflix has temporarily stopped offering free 30-day trials in Canada.
The streaming giant says the move is part of a test it’s conducting in Canada.
“We are testing the availability and duration of a free trial to better understand how consumers value Netflix. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent,” said a Netflix spokesperson in an emailed statement to MobileSyrup.
Netflix did not state when the test will conclude.
The company currently does not offer free trial periods in a handful of other countries, including Spain, Mexico and Jamaica.
