Tesla releasing ‘Enhanced Summoning’ and ‘Navigate on Autopilot’ update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed that it will be slow to roll-out to its vehicles

Mar 19, 2019

8:02 PM EDT

Tesla is rolling out ‘Enhanced Summoning’ and an ‘Autopilot’ update, according to a recent tweet from the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

However, Musk also said that these updates are slowly being released due to the automaker working to find corner case issues and patching them out.

‘Enhanced Summoning’ is an upgraded version of ‘Summoning,’ allowing the vehicle to navigate itself to the owner from a parking spot.

The original ‘Summoning’ feature only let the owner to remotely move a Tesla vehicle forwards and backwards by a few metres.

‘Navigate on Autopilot’ is also getting a new version, which allows its vehicles to make lane changes without any confirmation.

Before, the ‘Autopilot’ self-driving feature recommended a lane change but needed the driver to flick the indicator to initiate the action.

It’s important to note that most Tesla owners will probably not receive this upgrade until more of its issues get ironed out.

Source: Elon Musk Twitter Via: electrek

Comments