SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 191: Delving into the dark corners of Android Q

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and staff writer Jon Lamont discuss Android Q’s first developer beta.
Google recently dropped the first developer beta version of the next version of its mobile operating system, Android Q. The release is only available on all Pixel devices for the time being. Jon installed Android Q on one of the MobileSyrup team’s Pixel 3 smartphone to check out what the new operating system has to offer.
At first glance, Jon says that Android Q looks quite similar to Android P. Upon further inspection though, the updates to the OS place an emphasis on various minor improvements, with the most noticeable shift being gesture navigation.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts regarding the changes.
Total runtime: 34:45
Shoutouts: 32:30
Igor gives his shoutout to Persian Fire by Tom Holland. Jon gives his shoutout to fellow Mobilesyrup staff writer Bradley Bennett.
