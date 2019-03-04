Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in March.
- The Widow (March 1st)
- Chi-Town (March 1st)
- Heavy Trip (March 1st)
- Number 37 (March 1st)
- After Everything (March 1st)
- Thunder Road (March 1st)
- Made in Heaven (March 8th)
- Tin Star: season 2 (March 8th)
- American Gods: season 2 (March 11th)
- People’s Republic of Desire (March 11th)
- Catastrophe: season 4 (March 15th)
- American Renegades (March 21st)
- Hanna (March 29th)
- Smuggling Hendrix (March 30th)
- Nigerian Prince (March 30th)
- Rings (March 31st)
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage (March 31st)
- Time of Ilhan (March 31st)
- Daughter of Mine (March 31st)
- State Like Sleep (March 31st)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Transparent and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.
