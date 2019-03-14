News
Facebook says 14-hour downtime was caused by ‘a server configuration change’

Mar 14, 2019

Facebook crash dialogue Android

After a 14-hour period of downtime, Facebook announced today that ‘a server configuration change’ was the root cause of the error.

On Twitter, Facebook noted, “Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We’ve now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”

When Facebook and its ‘family of apps,’ including Instagram and WhatsApp, stopped working, the people of Earth were unsure of what to do with their time. Many had to experience having a real conversation with real human beings.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus all appeared to have faced downtime. Users were able to open the apps but most functionality, including the ability to post new stories, was broken.

