The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently on sale for $250 CAD off in the tech giant’s Canadian store.
- 64GB Pixel 3 is now $749 CAD from its original $999 pricing
- 128GB Pixel 3 variant is $879 from its regular $1,129 pricing
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is now $879 from its original $1,129 pricing
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is currently $1,009 down from its regular $1,259 pricing
The promotion continues until March 31st at 11:59pm PT (April 1st 2:59am ET). Google also says this deal is available while supplies last and is subject to availability. The customer must also have a Canadian address.
For those who buy a Pixel before September 30th, they’ll also get six months free for YouTube Music Premium. Music Premium lets users listen to music ad-free as well as download music for offline listening. You can also listen to YouTube content with your phone’s screen locked.
The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch display with a 1080 x 2160-pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink.’
Whereas the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch with a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution display, as well as a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.
The phones take incredible low light pictures thanks to Google’s ‘Night Sight’ functionality and both feature Android 9 Pie.
Both deals are available on Google Canada’s website.
