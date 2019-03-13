News
PREVIOUS

Google Camera app with ‘Night Sight’ ported to Samsung Galaxy S10

Mar 13, 2019

3:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S10

If you happen to own a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, you can now download Google’s Camera app if you’re willing to put in a little extra effort.

This brings useful Pixel 3 camera features like ‘HDR+,’ ‘Portrait Mode’ and perhaps most importantly, ‘Night Sight,’ to Samsung’s recently released flagship smartphone.

As is standard with these clever ports, an XDA Developers forum member is behind the project. Surprisingly the app seems to be completely stable when running on the S10. Further, Google’s Camera app even works with the Galaxy S10 series’ 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Image quality seems to be mostly the same across the board when compared to the standard S10 Samsung Camera app with one notable difference — low-light performance. The Google Camera app’s Night Sight functionality just works way better than what the stock S10 app offers.

For full instructions regarding installing the Pixel 3’s camera app on the S10 head over to XDA. The site also has a variety of samples comparing how the two camera apps process images.

The entire process seems relatively simple though it is more complicated than simply just sideloading an Android app.

For more information on the S10, S10+ and S10e, check out my full review of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone line.

Overall I’ve been impressed with the S10+, which I’ve been using for the last few weeks, including the smartphone’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and ‘Infinity-O’ front-facing camera cutout.

Source: XDA Developers Via: Android Authority

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 7, Huawei P30 Pro and foldable Motorola phone leaks from last week

SyrupCast

Mar 8, 2019

12:56 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 189: Exploring new galaxies and getting lost at MWC

News

Mar 11, 2019

6:48 PM EDT

Pushbullet now supports bundled notifications, direct reply and more

News

Mar 8, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e are now available in Canada

Comments