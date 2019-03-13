Google likely to update Pixel and Pixel XL to Android Q

In a surprise turn of events, Google today included the Pixel and Pixel XL, its original pair of first-party smartphones, in the lineup of Android Q test devices.
Like their Pixel 2 and Pixel 3-owning brethren, Pixel and Pixel XL owners can download the beta version of Android Q to their smartphones. Google first released the two phones back in 2016 with Android Nougat 7.1.
In a statement to The Verge, the search giant said it decided to include the Pixel and Pixel XL to the Android Q beta due to popular demand. While the company wouldn’t “directly confirm” whether it planned to update to the two devices to Android Q when it launches the operating system officially later this year, it’s very likely that is Google’s plan.
After all, it would make little sense to beta test Android Q on the Pixel and Pixel XL and then not release the OS officially to those devices.
Should Google update the Pixel and Pixel XL to Android Q, the company will have surpassed its original software promise. When the company first announced the Pixel lineup, Google promised two years of platform updates and three years of security support.
Source: The Verge
