Tesla’s event invites hide a message for those eager to see the Model Y

It looks like Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are a few steps ahead of the rest of us — including tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee.
Brownlee shared a short video on Twitter revealing a hidden message in the email invite for Tesla’s upcoming Model Y event.
The invitation included a shadowy picture of the Model Y. In the video, Brownlee saved the image to his iPhone, then used the Photos app to increase the exposure and shadows in the picture.
Instead of getting a clearer view of the vehicle, Brownlee was met with a cheeky message hidden in the photo: “Nice try.”
Thankfully, those eagerly awaiting the Model Y reveal won’t have to wait much longer. Tesla is holding the event on March 14th and will unveil detailed specs and pricing, along with the design of the vehicle.
