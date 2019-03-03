Tesla Model Y SUV to be unveiled March 14th

Last May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the elusive Model Y SUV could be fully unveiled by mid-March.
On Twitter today, Musk confirmed that March 14th in Los Angeles is when the company will give full details, including its design, detailed specs and pricing will be revealed.
The only details that Musk has given the masses is that the Model Y will be about 10 percent bigger than the Model 3, ‘have slightly less range for same battery,’ and cost about 10 percent more.
The Tesla Model 3 recently received a price reduction to $47,600 in Canada and joins others in its lineup with the Model S and Model X. It’s rumoured that Musk & Co. are aiming to make the moniker ‘S3XY.’
Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019
Comments