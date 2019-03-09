News
PREVIOUS|

Some carriers now offer low-cost data-only plans requested by CRTC

Telus flankers Koodo and Public Mobile, and Bell flankers Virgin and Lucky Mobile now have data-only plans

Mar 9, 2019

11:56 AM EST

0 comments

Some Canadian carriers have started offering low-cost data-only plans in accordance with a commitment to the CRTC to make these plans available by the end of March 2019.

Telus flanker brands Koodo and Public Mobile, along with Bell-owned Virgin Mobile and Lucky Mobile now have data-only plans.

At the time of writing, Rogers flankers Fido and Chatr did not have the data-only plans the carrier submitted to the CRTC. Chatr did, however, have a $25 per month 500MB data-only plan — less than the proposed $25 1GB option but more than the other $15 250MB plan. Likely, the Fido and Chatr’s low-cost data-only plans are on the way, and will surface before the end of the month.

Koodo low-cost data-only plan

Koodo kept its offering the same as that submitted to the CRTC last year. That means customers can sign up for a $30 per month 1GB plan with LTE data speed. The plan offers pay-per-use (PPU) access to voice and outgoing SMS messages (incoming messages are free). The plan is postpaid.

Public Mobile low-cost data-only plan

Those looking for prepaid options can sign-up with Public Mobile’s $30 1GB plan with LTE. The plan is similar to Koodo’s, but users can only add voice options through plan add-ons and not through PPU means.

Public also offers a $20 per month 250MB plan with 3G speed, which wasn’t part of the submission to the CRTC.

Virgin Mobile low-cost data-only plan

Virgin Mobile’s offering is $28 per month for 1GB of LTE data, available as either a postpaid or prepaid plan. It also offers access to PPU calling and texting.

Lucky Mobile offers a $15 per month prepaid plan with 500MB of 3G data. The website notes that calling and texting, automatic top-ups and data add-ons, among other things, are not available on this plan.

Lucky Mobile low-cost data-only plan

Despite the CRTC’s choice to go through with these plans, several public interest advocates have derided the offerings, calling them a “slap in the face.” Others have called for the removal of Ian Scott as chair of the CRTC over the disappointing low-cost plans.

Regardless, these low-cost data-only options are now available for customers. If these plans fit your needs, you can sign up online or in-store now.

Related Articles

News

Feb 8, 2019

5:17 PM EST

Virgin Mobile sending members two free movie tickets

News

Aug 8, 2018

12:21 PM EST

Lucky Mobile offers $35/month 4.5GB back-to-school promo plan

News

Aug 14, 2018

2:35 PM EST

Chatr, Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile offer $45/5.5GB at 3G speeds

News

Mar 8, 2019

2:07 PM EST

Koodo offering up to 5GB of bonus data on select plans

Comments