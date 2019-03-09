Here are the OnePlus 7, Huawei P30 Pro and foldable Motorola phone leaks from last week

From Samsung to Huawei, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news ranging from March 2nd to the 8th, 2019.
Samsung
The South Korean technology company is reportedly working on two other foldable smartphones alongside the Galaxy Fold. The report suggests that Samsung intends to reveal a vertically folding clamshell device later this year or next year. Meanwhile, the company might also unveil an external folding handset that will be thinner and will not sport another extra screen, like the Galaxy Fold.
For more on these foldable devices, click here.
Samsung has reportedly given Apple and Google foldable display samples. For Apple, Samsung reportedly gave the manufacturer a 7.2-inch foldable panel, 0.1 of an inch smaller than the Galaxy Fold.
For more on Samsung providing foldable displays for other OEMs, click here.
Huawei
Huawei executive, Clemont Wong confirmed that the top-end P30 handset will sport a periscope-style camera that uses a super-zoom functionality. Wong also confirmed that the phone will sport an improvement to its ‘Night Mode.’
For more on the P30 Pro leak, click here.
A recently published Huawei patent revealed a full-screen smartphone with a sliding front-facing camera that slides out from behind the display. The phone also sports a dual rear-facing camera setup. It’s also possible the device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For more on the sliding Huawei device patent, click here.
OnePlus
A new rumour suggests that the OnePlus 7 sports a 6.5-inch ‘all screen’ display with no notches or bezels. Instead, it sports a pop-up selfie located at the top-center of the handset, similar to the Vivo Nex S.
The leak indicates the phone features 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a triple rear-facing camera set up along with dimensions that measure in at 162.6mm x 76mm x 8.8mm.
For more about the OnePlus 7 rumour, click here.
Motorola
Motorola will reportedly unveil a foldable handset that folds vertically. The phone will reportedly sport a vertical folding display that resembles one of Motorola’s original RAZR phones. A new leak details the foldable phones cover display, with reported features like the ability to make it a trackpad for Google Chrome, and six unspecified quick settings tiles.
For more on the rumoured Motorola foldable handset, click here.
Image Credit: @OnLeaks
Comments