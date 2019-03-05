News
Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One reportedly coming in May, pre-orders in April

Mar 5, 2019

5:42 PM EST

0 comments

Xbox One S

Microsoft’s long-rumoured disc-less version of its Xbox One console will be released in early May, according to a report from Windows Central.

The system will be called the ‘Xbox One S All-Digital Edition’ and will go up for pre-order in mid-April, reports Windows Central. 

Further, the outlet says “it looks as though” the new Xbox One S will have a simultaneous worldwide launch in May for “almost all existing Xbox markets.”

It’s worth noting that a report from last month indicated that Microsoft would reveal the disc-less Xbox One alongside a more premium Xbox system at E3 in June. However, Windows Central‘s report points to a release before E3, so it’s unclear exactly what Microsoft’s plans might be for the next few months.

In any case, the more expensive Xbox console — codenamed ‘Anaconda’ — is described as an updated version of Microsoft’s 4K-capable Xbox One X system.

Microsoft’s overall Xbox plans for 2019 largely remain a mystery. Last October, Microsoft unveiled Project xCloud, a cloud-based service that aims to stream console-quality games to mobile devices.

As well, the company has confirmed plans to bring its Xbox Live service to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Source: Windows Central 

