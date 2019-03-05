News
PREVIOUS|

Ubisoft and Square Enix sale has PS4 games up to 65 percent off

Mar 5, 2019

6:41 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro

There are some great deals on PlayStation games from Ubisoft and Square Enix on the PlayStation Store.

There are some pretty good deals that will net users games like Far Cry: New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Watch_Dogs 2.

Meanwhile, Square Enix offers deals on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4 and Dragon Quest XI.

Top Ubisoft deals

The rest of the deals can be found here.

Top Square Enix deals

PS Plus members can save an additional 10 percent on each of the above prices.

The rest of the deals can be found here.

Source: PlayStation Store

Related Articles

News

Feb 1, 2019

2:11 PM EST

Sony patent points to PS5 playing older-generation PlayStation games

News

Feb 8, 2019

1:30 PM EST

PlayStation Flash Sale discounts PS4, PS VR games by up to 60 percent

News

Feb 6, 2019

9:13 AM EST

Sony’s Ubisoft Publisher and Fortnite Save The World sales are both now available

Comments