Ubisoft and Square Enix sale has PS4 games up to 65 percent off

There are some great deals on PlayStation games from Ubisoft and Square Enix on the PlayStation Store.
There are some pretty good deals that will net users games like Far Cry: New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Watch_Dogs 2.
Meanwhile, Square Enix offers deals on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Just Cause 4 and Dragon Quest XI.
Top Ubisoft deals
- Watch_Dogs 2 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $34.39 (regularly $79.99)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $27.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition — $90.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition — $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Division — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
The rest of the deals can be found here.
Top Square Enix deals
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Quest XI – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Cause 4 – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season – $6.89 (regularly $22.99)
PS Plus members can save an additional 10 percent on each of the above prices.
The rest of the deals can be found here.
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments