Tim Cook says Apple is working on products that will ‘blow you away’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is “rolling the dice” on future products that will “blow you away” at its annual investor’s meeting at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Friday.
While he didn’t go into detail, Cook indicated there is a “long, great roadmap of fantastic” products related to Apple Watch and AirPods.
Regarding Apple Watch, Cook suggested Apple will bring more health features to the smartwatch. As for AirPods, rumours suggest we could see the AirPods 2 soon, in new colours — such as black — and new functionality like ‘Hey Siri” support and wireless charging.
Further, a recent report from Spanish rumour site Applesfera suggests we could see AirPods 2 on March 29th. While this lines up with another rumour suggesting Apple would release AirPower, AirPods 2 and new iPads on March 29th, other reports point to a media event on the 25th that won’t focus on hardware. Another rumour points to an AirPods 2 release in the fall.
Cook also said during the investors meeting that Apple is well on its way to meeting its goal of doubling its $25 billion USD services revenue by 2020.
To help with that, Apple is working on two new services, a streaming TV service and a subscription service in Apple News. The company is expected to launch these soon, possibly at the rumoured March 25th event.
Finally, Cook touched briefly on the company’s political ideology during the meeting. Shareholders rejected a proposal to have board nominees disclose their political ideology in an effort to diversify the political opinions of the board.
Source: Bloomberg, Applesfera Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac
