Samsung Galaxy S10 to support Netflix HDR out of the box

Netflix has added HDR certification for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 series of phones.
This ensures that the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e will all support Netflix HDR right out of the box when they launch on March 8th.
On its Android device support page, Netflix also now lists HD certification for the following chipsets:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Going forward, any phones sporting the 675, 710 or 855 will also support Netflix HDR upon release.
Finally, Netflix says it has added HD certification for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 budget phones, although these handsets are currently only available in India. While Samsung says it plans to release the phones internationally, it remains unclear if they’ll end up coming to Canada.
Source: Netflix Via: Android Police
