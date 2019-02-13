Apple plans to reveal its streaming video service at March 25th keynote: report

Although news broke yesterday regarding Apple’s upcoming March 25th event and the launch of the tech giant’s news subscription platform, it was unclear at the time if its video streaming service would be unveiled at the keynote as well.
Now, it looks like Apple will show off its video subscription platform for the first time at the event, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The company will reportedly invite Hollywood actors like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, as well as notable director JJ Abrams, to help reveal the service at its keynote. The platform will be home to Apple’s original television shows and movies, as well as, reportedly, other subscription services like HBO and Starz that will be added in the future.
Given content licensing agreements, particularly in Canada, it’s likely that add-on services will be offered through Apple’s platform on a regional basis. For example, Bell’s Crave streaming platform holds the streaming rights to HBO and Starz content in Canada.
Bloomberg states that the video platform will launch at some point in the summer. It remains unclear if the service will release in Canada on the same date as the United States.
Similar to reported frustrations regarding Apple’s news app, where the company is rumoured to be pushing for a 50 percent revenue cut for each subscription, incumbent movie and television platforms are also unhappy with the split Apple is offering.
Bloomberg also states that the video service will be accessed through Apple’s TV and Movies app that comes preinstalled on the company’s various devices, including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and 4th generation Apple TV. During CES 2019, Apple confirmed plans to bring its Movies and TV app to Samsung televisions. The company also announced that AirPlay 2 is coming to Vizio, Sony, LG and Samsung televisions.
This shift in Apple’s typical closed-garden approach to software is likely an effort by the company to maximize its new streaming platform’s potential viewership.
Source: Bloomberg, BuzzFeed News
