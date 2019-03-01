Amazon reportedly to open traditional, mainstream grocery store chain

Amazon might be in the midst of opening a new chain of grocery stores located in different major U.S. cities, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The Journal says the stores would be different than what the tech giant offers already with Whole Foods and its cashier-less Go convenience stores.
The idea behind the new chain of stories would be to offer a more traditional and affordable option similar to retail chains in the U.S. like Albertson’s, Kroger, Publix and Walmart. The report adds that the store would sell more mainstream products.
It’s not certain what Amazon will call the new chain, the report said. It is also uncertain what format of cashing out the stores will have.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge
