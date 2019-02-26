Nintendo teases new Pokemon game with Direct on Feb 27

Nintendo has announced a new Pokemon-related Direct, which may hint the next main-line Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, on February 27th, starting at 9 am ET/ 6 am PT.
While we don’t know the information we’ll get, it’s safe to say that we’ll get a glance at Pokemon Switch, as it is due to come out this year.
Also judging on the fact that we haven’t heard anything from the game since its announcement, this seven-minute direct will give a great chance for Nintendo to build up hype in time for its release.
Nintendo will stream the Pokemon direct on its website and YouTube.
Source: Nintendo of America
