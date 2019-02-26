News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo teases new Pokemon game with Direct on Feb 27

While not guaranteed, it will most likely be the Pokemon Switch game

Feb 26, 2019

9:49 AM EST

0 comments

Nintendo has announced a new Pokemon-related Direct, which may hint the next main-line Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, on February 27th, starting at 9 am ET/ 6 am PT.

While we don’t know the information we’ll get, it’s safe to say that we’ll get a glance at Pokemon Switch, as it is due to come out this year.

Also judging on the fact that we haven’t heard anything from the game since its announcement, this seven-minute direct will give a great chance for Nintendo to build up hype in time for its release.

Nintendo will stream the Pokemon direct on its website and YouTube.

Source: Nintendo of America

Related Articles

News

Mar 8, 2018

6:09 PM EST

Super Smash Bros, Mario Tennis, new Splatoon 2 single-player coming to Nintendo Switch

News

Feb 21, 2019

5:47 PM EST

Players will be able to change teams in Pokémon Go next week

News

Oct 30, 2018

11:28 AM EST

Nintendo to hold final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct stream on November 1

News

Feb 22, 2019

12:18 PM EST

Canadian-made Cuphead may come to the Nintendo Switch: report

Comments