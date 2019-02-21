Special Captain Marvel-themed content comes to five Marvel mobile games

Marvel has rolled out Captain Marvel-themed content across five of its mobile games to celebrate the release of the upcoming Marvel Studios film of the same name.
From now through March, players can check out these Captain Marvel-led in-game events in the following Marvel mobile titles:
Marvel Strike Force — Strategy-RPG Marvel Strike Force now features a new campaign focused on the militaristic alien Kree and introduce both Captain Marvel and her Starforce colleague Minn-Erva.
Marvel Future Fight — Action-RPG Marvel Future Fight now features a special Legendary Battle which includes three new stages, boss battles with the villainous Talos and his Skrull army and Ronan the Accuser’s Kree forces. Players can get movie-inspired outfits for Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Ronan and Minn-Erva.
Marvel Battle Lines — Marvel’s strategic card battle game now offers film-inspired versions of Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Ronan the Accuser, Goose the Cat and more.
Marvel Puzzle Quest — On February 28th, those who player Marvel’s puzzle game can snag a 5-star Captain Marvel who has her own suite of special attacks. Later, on March 14th, Puzzle Quest will also receive Versus and Story Events featuring the 4-Star Talos.
Marvel Contest of Champions — Vancouver-based Kabam’s Contest of Champions is set to add new characters in the form of Captain Marvel on March 7th and Nick Fury on March 21st.
Meanwhile, Captain Marvel will hit Canadian theatres on March 8th and stars Brie Larson, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Clark Gregg.
