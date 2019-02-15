Tesla’s Sentry and Dog Modes are rolling out now

Tesla’s ‘Sentry Mode’ feature is finally rolling out in a new update, confirms a recent press release from the company.
All Tesla cars with Autopilot 2.0. get Sentry Mode in the latest update for their vehicle.
The mode works in two stages. If the car detects something subtle like a person leaning on the car, it alerts the vehicle’s owner with a push notification on their phone. Then the interior touchscreen displays a message that lets people around the vehicle know they’re on camera.
When something more series happens, like a broken window, the vehicle’s alarm sounds, the touchscreen’s brightness goes to max, and music plays at full volume through its speakers. Users still get an alert on their phone when this happens. Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the musical alarm will play classical music, as he promised.
Users will need to add a USB stick to their cars if they want to save the recordings that this new mode captures.
You’ll also need to turn Sentry Mode on each time you want to use it. The feature is in the ‘Controls’ menu under ‘Safety & Security.’
Tesla’s Twitter accounted has confirmed that ‘Dog Mode’ is also live. The tweet shows a driver getting out of their vehicle while the touchscreen displays the car’s internal temperature and a message that reads, “my owner will be back soon. Don’t worry the A/C is on and it’s 70 degrees Fahrenheit.”
This is in addition to existing Cabin Overheat Protection, which come on automatically at high temps to ensure any babies or pets in the car are safe
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2019
The tweet mentions that this is an addition to ‘Cabin Overheat Protection’ feature which automatically turns on the A/C when it gets too hot.
To turn on Dog Mode go into the climate control settings and select the option labelled ‘Dog,’ according to The Verge.
Source: Tesla, Tesla Twitter, The Verge
Comments