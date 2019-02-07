News
Tesla adding Sentry and Dog modes next week confirms Musk

These minor updates show off some of the cool things EVs can do

Feb 7, 2019

12:33 PM EST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared that the upcoming Tesla security-based ‘Sentry Mode’ is scheduled to go live sometime next week.

The mode is described as a 360-degree view of around the vehicle when it’s parked so you can see potential vandals near your vehicle.

The mode even plays the famously horrifying Toccata and Fugue by Bach, according to Musk. He followed that up by mentioning that the car might occasionally play a metal version of the song instead.

Sentry mode should be rolling out to Tesla vehicles with Autopilot 2.0 over the coming week.

Musk’s tweet also says that dog mode is coming next week. This mode keeps the car’s AC unit on and maintains fresh air flow so owners can leave their dogs in their vehicles safely.

Source: Elon Musk

