News
PREVIOUS

Amazon Prime Video will launch Good Omens on May 31st

Feb 14, 2019

9:04 PM EST

0 comments

Amazon has announced the launch date for Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens. The series will begin streaming on May 31st, 2019.

The six-episode series follows an angel named Aziraphale and a demon named Crowley. These two become unlikely friends and decide to work together to try and stop the incoming apocalypse. Benedict Cumberbatch will play Satan.

Good Omens was originally a 288-page novel released in 1990 by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. This isn’t the first Neil Gaiman novel that Amazon Prime has turned into a series. American Gods launched on Prime Video back in 2017.

Related Articles

News

Apr 30, 2018

9:04 PM EST

American Gods season two goes into production, will premiere in 2019

News

Aug 17, 2017

5:05 PM EST

Good Omens series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2019

Comments