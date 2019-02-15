News
Bell increases subscriber's plan by $5 in Quebec

It seems like Bell is raising prices across the board

Feb 15, 2019

5:26 PM EST

A MobileSyrup reader has reached out to share that Bell has raised the cost of their mobile phone plan by $5.

The reader currently pays $38 for their BYOD plan with 1GB of data in Quebec. In April, when the price change kicks in, they’ll pay $43 per pay period.

In the email, Bell says it’s increasing the price of their plan to cope with the high cost of running and expanding a national telecom network.

MobileSyrup reached out to Bell to see if it’s raising prices across the board.

This is the second price increase from Bell this week, but for now, it’s too early to tell if they’re related.

If you’ve also received a notice that your Bell plan is going up let us know in the comments below or on Facebook and Twitter.

