Facebook considering removal of anti-vaccination content to combat fake news

Facebook is taking another step in combatting the spread of misinformation, as the social media platform is looking into removing anti-vaccination information from recommendations.
Anti-vaccine information, which is supposed to discourage parents from vaccinating their children, has been spread in posts, and has particularly gained traction in Facebook ‘groups.’
According to Facebook’s statement, the company is “exploring additional measures to best combat the problem” which could include “reducing or removing this type of content from recommendations, including Groups You Should Join, and demoting it in search results, while also ensuring that higher quality and more authoritative information is available.”
Facebook has been finding it particularly difficult with the spread of misinformation on its platforms.
Last November, politicians criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for not attending a hearing about fake news and Facebook’s involvement with elections meddling.
Then last month, WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging service, has limited message forwarding to stop fake news spreading to a mass amount of people.
Source: Bloomberg
